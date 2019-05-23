Aurora landlord charged with sexually assaulting new tenant

An Aurora landlord is held on $500,000 bail on charges he sexually assaulted a new female tenant after police said she refused his advances.

Mahmoud Khamissi, 36, faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm and attempted criminal sexual assault stemming from an April attack on a 37-year-old woman who had recently moved into a rental house, according to police and Kane County court records.

According to Aurora Police Sgt. Bill Rowley, authorities were called about 10 p.m. April 20 to the 800 block of Symphony Lane, where the woman told police she was assaulted by Khamissi, of the 2400 block of Halstead Lane, Aurora.

Rowley said the woman rented the house from Khamissi and moved in April 15.

During a week, Khamissi went to the Symphony address and made "several sexual advances toward the female, all of which were rejected," Rowley said.

The night of April 20, Khamissi came to the rental house to get some items from the attached garage and while there, he asked the woman for help, Rowley said.

"When she went into the garage to help, he forced her into a corner of the garage, where the assault took place," said Rowley, who added a witness walking by interrupted Khamissi, who ran to his car and sped off.

Rowley said the victim was treated at a hospital and released with nonlife threatening injuries.

"Evidence collected from the scene confirmed Khamissi's involvement," and police arrested him Monday at a house on the far east side of Aurora, Rowley said.

Khamissi's attorney, Vincent Luisi, said his client is "presumed innocent and we look forward to proving that in court."

If convicted of the most severe charge, Khamissi faces a prison term of six to 30 years and registration as a sex offender.

He is next due in court May 31 and must post $50,000 bond to be released from the jail while the case is pending.