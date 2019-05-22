Summer reading kickoff party June 1 at Palatine library

The Palatine Public Library District will host a summer reading kickoff party from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

The bash will include a selection of games and activities, including Bingo, face painting and a photo booth. There also will be a craft station where visitors will get to make hand puppets and test them on a stage.

The event will be suitable for all ages. For more information, call (847) 358-5881, ext. 132, or visit palatinelibrary.org. The library is at 700 N. North Court.