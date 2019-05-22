Summer reading kickoff party June 1 at Palatine library
Updated 5/22/2019 11:43 AM
hello
The Palatine Public Library District will host a summer reading kickoff party from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1.
The bash will include a selection of games and activities, including Bingo, face painting and a photo booth. There also will be a craft station where visitors will get to make hand puppets and test them on a stage.
The event will be suitable for all ages. For more information, call (847) 358-5881, ext. 132, or visit palatinelibrary.org. The library is at 700 N. North Court.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.