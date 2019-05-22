Palatine chooses 26-year department veteran as new police chief

David Daigle, currently deputy chief of operations, has been chosen as Palatine's next police chief. He'll be sworn in July 2.

Palatine officials on Wednesday announced the appointment of veteran officer David Daigle as the village's next police chief.

Daigle, who joined the department in 1993 and currently services as deputy chief, will replace the retiring Chief Alan Stoeckel on July 2.

"Chief Daigle's commitment to law enforcement and his integrity is second to none," Mayor Jim Schwantz said in the announcement. "He has a wealth of experience and will continue to serve all our residents and businesses with passion and honor."

Daigle served in a variety of positions leading to his appointment to deputy chief of operations in 2014, including commander of planning and research, patrol commander, detective sergeant, patrol sergeant, detective and patrol officer.

He's also served the wider Northwest suburbs as a supervisor for the Major Case Assistance Team Forensic Unit from 2001 to 2013, and current chairman of the Harper College Law Enforcement and Justice Advisory Committee.

Daigle said he is "humbled" by the appointment and looks forward to continue strengthening partnerships within the village.

"It is my honor to work alongside the dedicated men and women of our police department whose commitment to public service is second to none," he said.

After graduating from Fremd High School in Palatine, Daigle earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Louisiana State University. He's also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Southern Police Institute at University of Louisville, Southwest Law Enforcement Institute, and the Delinquency Control Institute at the University of Southern California, according to the village.

"Deputy Chief Daigle has demonstrated his leadership, commitment and integrity to law enforcement, the Palatine Police Department and the Palatine community for the past 26 years," Village Manager Reid Ottesen said. "His passion for policing and the Palatine Police Department made him an ideal choice for this position."

Stoeckel recently announced plans to retire after a 34-year law enforcement career in Palatine, the last five as police chief.

"Chief Stoeckel has not only served the community in an exemplary manner for 34 years, but he has prepared the next generation of leadership for the department," Ottesen said. "There are many men and women of the department that are ready to assume new roles thanks in large part to the mentoring and positive environment under Chief Stoeckel's leadership."