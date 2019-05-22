Mystery author Calkins at Cook Park library June 11

Historical mystery author Susanna Calkins will discuss her new novel set in a 1920s Chicago speak-easy with renowned book reviewer Erica Ruth Neubauer at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Cook Park Library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

Calkins, author of the award-winning Lucy Campion series, holds a Ph.D. in history and is a college professor. Neubauer has reviewed books for Publishers Weekly, the Los Angeles Review of Books and Crimespree Magazine, among others.

Books will be available for purchase from The Book Bin. To register, call (847) 362-2330, webres.cooklib.org, or at the library.