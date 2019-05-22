Images: Batavia High School graduation
Updated 5/22/2019 9:12 PM
Batavia High School held its graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Batavia High School graduates share a laugh during the school's 2019 Commencement Ceremony on May 22 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb.
Sandy Bressner / Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduates Tegan Kledzik (left) and Joe Oroni pose for a photo for Taily and Laura Kledzik before the school's 2019 Commencement Ceremony on May 22 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb.
Sandy Bressner / Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduate Katie Michel adjusts her cap before the school's 2019 Commencement Ceremony on May 22 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb.
Sandy Bressner / Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduate Julia Kim gives the welcome address during the school's 2019 Commencement Ceremony on May 22 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb.
Sandy Bressner / Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduates enter the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center for the school's 2019 Commencement Ceremony on May 22 in DeKalb.
Sandy Bressner / Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduate Josiah David Bassett walks across the stage during the school's 2019 Commencement Ceremony on May 22 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb.
Sandy Bressner / Shaw Media
Batavia High School choir members sing during the school's 2019 Commencement Ceremony on May 22 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb.
Sandy Bressner / Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduate Joshua Tharp puts on his cords before the school's 2019 Commencement Ceremony on May 22 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb.
Sandy Bressner / Shaw Media
