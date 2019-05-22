Bike rodeo in Mundelein set for June 9
Mundelein's annual bike rodeo will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 9, at Fairhaven Plaza, 612 Hawley St.
The free event is sponsored by Ray's Bike and Mower and Mundelein Community Connection. It will feature bike safety programs, bicycle inspections and other activities.
