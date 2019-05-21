Motorcyclist dies in St. Charles crash
A motorcyclist died Monday evening after crashing in St. Charles.
According to a news release issued early this morning by St. Charles police, a 28-year-old man lost control of his 2006 Honda motorcycle and skidded into the raised center median about 8:20 p.m. on the 800 block of South Randall Road.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. His name was being withheld pending notification of his family.
No one else was injured.
