Feder: WGN names Mary Sandberg Boyle news and operations director

Mary Sandberg Boyle, executive producer of Steve Cochran's morning show on WGN 720-AM, has been promoted to director of news and operations at the Tribune Broadcasting news/talk station, Robert Feder writes.

She succeeds Stephanie Tichenor, who jumped to Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM as program director.

"Mary brings us years of success managing high profile talent and a fresh vision for the next generation of WGN Radio," said Todd Manley, station manager and vice president of content.

