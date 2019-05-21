Feder: NBC Sports Chicago hires Cubs fans, bloggers to host 'Outside the Ivy'

Michael Cerami, Danny Rockett and Luis Medina will host "Outside the Ivy," a new Cubs postgame show for NBC Sports Chicago. Courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago

Three die-hard Cubs fans and bloggers will host a new postgame show for NBC Sports Chicago, starting Wednesday. "Outside the Ivy" will air after select Cubs games this season on the regional sports network. Wednesday's debut will follow the Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies game and "Cubs Postgame Live" at about 10:30 p.m.

Hosts of the new show are Michael Cerami, 27, of Schaumburg, a blogger for Bleacher Nation; Danny Rockett, 44, of Arlington Heights, a blogger for SB Nation's Bleed Cubbie Blue; and Luis Medina, 31, of Chicago, a blogger for Bleacher Nation. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.