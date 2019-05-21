Feder: From mayor to media pundit, Emanuel joins ABC News, The Atlantic
5/21/2019
Now that Rahm Emanuel is out of office, could we be seeing more of the former Chicago mayor than ever before?
One day after leaving City Hall, Emanuel was reported to have signed two national media deals -- one with ABC News and another with The Atlantic, reports Robert Feder. Read the full story here.
