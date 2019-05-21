Des Plaines finalizes deal to let Onesti run downtown theater

Des Plaines alderman unanimously approved an agreement Monday allowing Ron Onesti's Onesti Entertainment Corporation to lease the historic Des Plaines Theatre, where he will book performances and operate a restaurant. Renovations to the city-owned downtown venue have been taking place since last summer. Courtesy of Onesti Entertainment Corporation

Des Plaines aldermen have finalized a deal to let Onesti Entertainment Corporation lease and operate the city's downtown theater, a major step in restoring the shuttered venue.

The city council voted unanimously Monday to approve a five-year agreement with the company owned by Ron Onesti. Onesti also operates the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles and the Rock 'N Ravioli Restaurant and Music Hall and the Bourbon 'N Brass Speakeasy & Jazz Club in Evanston.

"I trust in your vision for this and look forward not just to the success of the theater itself but the additional patrons it will bring to our downtown area," 3rd Ward Alderman Denise Rodd said.

The city considers reopening the theater as integral to creating a thriving entertainment and restaurant district downtown. It already has created an incentive program to give new restaurants up to $100,000 to locate there.

The city will lease the theater to Onesti for free during its first six months of operations and $10,000 per month the next six months. Rent will increase to $12,000 per month the second year, $14,000 per month the third year, $16,000 per month the fourth year and $18,000 per month the fifth year. The city also has the option to renew the lease.

Under the agreement, Onesti not only will have an important role in booking shows but also the construction and interior design of the 1925 Art Deco-style building at 1476 Miner St. He will help the city decide the layout and design of the restaurant on second level, a bar concept on the first level and seating for anywhere between 600 to 900 people.

The agreement stipulates the city will prepare the restaurant space to "vanilla box form" -- meaning it will install electrical, drywall and a layer of paint. The cost of installing a kitchen, tables and chairs and all other aspects of the restaurant will be paid by Onesti.

The city estimates construction could take between six and nine months.

Meanwhile, the city has plans to build a new parking garage that could be available for theater patrons in the evening. In March, the city hired a consultant to design the 274-space garage, which is estimated to cost about $9.3 million. It would replace the existing 91-space structure that has fallen into disrepair. While city employees would use it during the day, the city could lease it to the theater for use during shows in the evening.

The city entered an agreement with Rivers Casino in May 2018 to buy the shuttered theater, with the casino pledging up to $2 million to help purchase and renovate the building. The city completed the purchase of the building in June and has been making improvements to the venue.

"We've made a commitment to do the theater, and this is the thing that makes it a reality, that makes it work," 6th Ward Alderman Malcolm Chester said.