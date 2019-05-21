Barrington says farewell to village manager, two trustees

Farewells to a nearly 44-year Barrington employee and two trustees and welcomes to a couple of new elected officials were part of a festive village board meeting on Monday night.

Village Manager Jeff Lawler was the employee saluted at the meeting. He began his Barrington career on Oct. 30, 1975, as a patrol officer and worked his way up to police chief before accepting an early retirement incentive in 2009.

However, Lawler unexpectedly wound up as village manager about two weeks after leaving as police chief. Professional and courteous service were among his calling cards at the police department and as village hall boss, according to a resolution in his honor.

Another longtime Barrington village hall fixture, Trustee Jim Daluga, officially departed his post Monday evening as a result of not seeking re-election in April. Daluga, who joined the village board in 2003, will continue to have a link to village government by serving on an environmental advisory committee expected to meet periodically.

Two-year Trustee Ryan Julian also departed. Julian, who finished out of the money in April's election for three trustee seats, previously served on Barrington's advisory zoning board of appeals for about 15 years.

Village President Karen Darch and the other elected officials thanked Lawler, Daluga and Julian on Monday night. Darch handed the men framed resolutions honoring their service and "keys" to Barrington.

"As I started to write this, I said, 'Jeff Lawler. If I had to be in a foxhole, that's the guy I want (with me). He's got my back,'" Darch said. "He's smart and courageous and he is everything good. He's that guy. And Ryan Julian, what a heart. And what a pleasant demeanor -- always. I don't think you ever have a bad day.

"And Jim, who's been my right hand and my left hand for all of these years. And so smart and brainy."

In turn, the three village hall veterans expressed appreciation to the community and their colleagues.

"I know you are in great hands with Scott Anderson, our new village manager, and I can retire knowing all is well," Lawler said.

Kate Duncan and Emily Young were the newcomers sworn in for 4-year terms as trustees, along with incumbent Jason Lohmeyer.

"I'm super thrilled to be here," Duncan said.