19-year-old Naperville man charged in Saturday night shooting

A 19-year-old Naperville man faces weapon and drug charges related to a late-Saturday night shooting of two men in Naperville.

Yusuf Syed, 19, of the 25W200 block of Concord Road, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery involving discharging a weapon at a specific person, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for not having a FOID card, manufacturing or delivering more than 30 grams of marijuana, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon that was loaded.

If convicted, Syed could face 12 to 60 years in prison.

Police began investigating after officers were called to Edward Hospital about midnight for a report of two men with gunshot wounds.

The officers learned the men had agreed to meet Syed on the 1200 block of South Route 59, where he later shot them, police said.

Both victims were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.