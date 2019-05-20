Racist graffiti spray-painted on Wauconda playground equipment

Anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was spray-painted on playground equipment at two Wauconda parks over the weekend.

The damage occurred Saturday night or early Sunday at a park in the Liberty Lakes subdivision, 2461 Stonybrook St., and at Orchard Hills Park, 1781 Apple Valley Drive. The first park is maintained by a homeowners association, while the second is maintained by the Wauconda Park District.

In both cases, slurs and symbols were created with orange spray paint, Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes said. A slur was left at Orchard Hills Park in blue spray paint, too.

The graffiti at Liberty Lakes Park was discovered Sunday morning and was removed within hours, Wermes said.

The graffiti at the other park was discovered shortly before noon, and it was being removed Monday.

Wauconda police are investigating.

Wauconda Trustee Tim Howe was among the people who condemned the graffiti on social media. He called it "disturbing."

"Hopefully the police (will) identify the perpetrator," Howe said.

Anyone with information can call (847) 526-2421.