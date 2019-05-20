Lombard teams clean chemicals from storm drain

A white vapor coming from a storm sewer Saturday on the 100 block of South Park in Lombard was caused by chemicals used in the laundry and dry cleaning process. Courtesy of Lombard Fire Department

Chemicals poured into a storm drain caused a white vapor to form Saturday morning that brought Lombard firefighters and a hazardous materials team to the 100 block of South Park.

The first firefighters arrived at 10:30 a.m. The chemicals, which are used in the laundry and dry cleaning process, were quickly identified, isolated and contained with no threat to the public or environment, officials said.

The clean up work was done by Lombard public works crews and HAZCHEM Environmental Corp.

One civilian associated with the spill was treated and released at the scene with minor injuries to his hands. No other injuries were reported.

The area reopened to the public at 2:30 p.m.