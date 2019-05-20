Feder: Progressive talk WCPT to lose syndicated morning host Bill Press

Another liberal talk show host is about to leave WCPT 820-AM, the Newsweb Radio progressive talk station, Robert Feder writes.

Bill Press has announced he's stepping down from the syndicated program he has hosted for 14 years, effective May 31. His show airs on WCPT from 6 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.

