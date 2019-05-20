Des Plaines turns to familiar name in suburban entertainment to operate historic theater

hello

Des Plaines is poised to pick a familiar name in suburban show business to operate its historic downtown theater.

The city council is expected to vote Monday on a deal to lease the Des Plaines Theatre to Onesti Entertainment Corporation, which will book shows and operate a restaurant at the 1925 Art Deco-style building at 1476 Miner St.

Ron Onesti, the president of the company, said he realizes the project is important to Des Plaines residents and business owners.

"Let me just make it clear that this is all subject to the city council approval, and if it does go through, I would consider it an honor and responsibility that I wouldn't take lightly," Onesti said.

City officials began searching for a company to run the day-to-day operations of the theater in July 2018 and interviewed three firms. The city council interviewed two of those companies and then authorized City Manager Mike Bartholomew to negotiate the lease agreement with Onesti.

Bartholomew cited Onesti's track record of success operating the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles as a reason for choosing his company as the finalist. Onesti also operates Rock 'N Ravioli Restaurant and Music Hall and the Bourbon 'N Brass Speakeasy & Jazz Club in Evanston.

"We were aligned on the vision of the theater," Bartholomew said. "We want the theater to be an experience. We want people to go to the theater, no matter what the show is."

Under the proposed five-year agreement, the city will lease the theater to Onesti for free during its first six months of operations and $10,000 per month the next six months. Rent will increase to $12,000 per month the second year, $14,000 per month the third year, $16,000 per month the fourth year and $18,000 per month the fifth year. The city has the option to renew the lease.

However, the city is less concerned about earning money and more focused on the number of people the theater can draw downtown. City leaders view the theater as the anchor of an entertainment and restaurant district and even has a grant program to give new restaurants up to $100,000 to locate there.

"The payoff isn't how much money we can make on rent," Bartholomew said. "The payoff is people."

The proposed deal is unique because Onesti will help the city decide the layout and design of the restaurant on second level, a bar concept on the first level and seating for anywhere between 600 to 900 people. The agreement stipulates the city will prepare the restaurant space to "vanilla box form" -- meaning it will install electrical, drywall and a layer of paint. The cost of installing a kitchen, tables and chairs and all other aspects of the restaurant will be paid by Onesti.

The city estimates construction could take between six and nine months.

Though Onesti is staying quiet about the type of restaurant that may open, he pointed to the shows and the overall experience at the Arcada Theatre as a blueprint for what he envisions for Des Plaines.

Typically, the Arcada books a wide variety of musical acts. For example, recent and upcoming acts include Jay and the Americans, B.B. King's Blues Band featuring Michael Lee from "The Voice," Warrant, Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses and Dwight Yoakam.

"Everything is ambience-driven, themed and upscale," Onesti said. "The experience is as important as the quality of food and the level of the cocktails."

The city entered an agreement with Rivers Casino in May 2018 to buy the shuttered theater, with the casino pledging up to $2 million to help purchase and renovate the building. The city completed the purchase of the building in June and has been completing improvements to the venue. The city council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday at 1420 Miner St.