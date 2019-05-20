Boy to be charged after Instagram threat

A student at Fremont Middle School in Mundelein is facing a charge in juvenile court after he posted a photo of himself on Instagram with his fingers shaped like a gun and a message that said people shouldn't come to school Monday, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The 11-year-old, a Mundelein resident, will be charged in a juvenile petition with disorderly conduct. The boy faces school disciplinary action, too.

Police and school officials learned of the post Sunday night. Police investigated and determined the boy had no access to firearms. As a precaution, however, police presence was increased at Fremont District 79 campuses on Monday, officials said.