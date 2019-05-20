Authorities release identity of woman found dead in Round Lake Beach

Authorities have identified a 48-year-old woman as the victim in a pending death investigation in Round Lake Beach, authorities said.

An autopsy has been performed on Mariana Castro-Tellez, who was discovered dead in the house in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive at 4:41 a.m. Friday, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said Monday.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Castro-Tellez died of injuries she received from sharp force trauma, Cooper said. Toxicology results are pending.

Round Lake Beach police were called to the house for a report of shots fired, authorities said.

Due to the suspicious nature of the death and Castro-Tellez's injuries, Round Lake Beach Police requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. The investigation is being handled by the task force, the Round Lake Beach Police and the coroner's office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Round Lake Beach Police Department at (847) 270-9111 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.