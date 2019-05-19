Truck crashes into Spring Grove home, pins sleeping 71-year-old woman

Work crews steady a utility pole struck by a pickup truck early Sunday near South and Westlane avenues in the Spring Grove area. After hitting the pole, the truck careened through the fence and struck the house in the background. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

A pickup truck slammed into this home near Spring Grove early Sunday, pinning a sleeping 71-year-old resident under the vehicle. The truck's driver faces several charges, including a felony that could put him in prison for three to seven years if convicted. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

A pickup truck slammed into this home near Spring Grove early Sunday, pinning a sleeping 71-year-old resident under the vehicle. The woman was extricated and hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Fox Lake man faces multiple charges after authorities say he crashed his pickup truck early Sunday into a home near Spring Grove, leaving a sleeping 71-year-old woman pinned under the vehicle.

The woman was successfully extricated from under the truck by Fox Lake firefighters and taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. A dog and two cats from the home are unaccounted for.

Authorities say Talon C. Franz, 28, was driving the 2009 GMC pickup truck northbound on Route 12 north of North Lake Vista Terrace at a high rate of speed when it struck a 2018 Volkswagen SUV also heading north on Route 12 at about 1:45 a.m.

After the collision, the GMC hit a utility pole on the west side of Route 12, drove through a fence and then hit the home in the 28900 block of South Avenue, sheriff's police say.

Franz fled the scene, but was located at his home in the 0-100 block of Oak Hill Colony Street in Fox Lake and arrested, according to the sheriff's office.

The 69-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen and 67-year-old female passenger, both Johnsburg residents, also were also taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Franz is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury traffic crash, a class 2 felony; reckless driving; failure to report a traffic crash; improper lane usage; failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. If convicted of the felony, he could face three to seven years in prison.

Franz remained held Sunday at the Lake County jail on $75,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.