Police investigating shooting that left two injured in Naperville

hello

Naperville police are investigating the shooting of two men on the city's northwest side in what authorities are saying was not a random act.

Police launched the investigation after officers were called to Edward Hospital at about midnight Sunday for a report of two adult males with gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, the officers learned that the men had agreed to meet a man in the 1200 block of South Route 59. During the meeting, police said, the unknown male offender shot the victims.

Both victims remained hospitalized Sunday with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)-420-6666.