Police investigating shooting that left two injured in Naperville
Updated 5/19/2019 9:34 AM
Naperville police are investigating the shooting of two men on the city's northwest side in what authorities are saying was not a random act.
Police launched the investigation after officers were called to Edward Hospital at about midnight Sunday for a report of two adult males with gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival, the officers learned that the men had agreed to meet a man in the 1200 block of South Route 59. During the meeting, police said, the unknown male offender shot the victims.
Both victims remained hospitalized Sunday with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)-420-6666.
