Images: Maine West High School graduation

See images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 19, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Davis Parks delivers the commencement address at the Maine West High School Commencement ceremony held at the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Jessica Felix, 17, along with Stephanie Acuna, 18, Maraya Adams, 18, and Oreofeoluwa Adesayo strike a pose before they graduate at the Maine West Commencement ceremony at the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Kayla Chavez, 17, of Des Plaines makes it known about her plans after she graduates from the Maine West High School Commencement ceremony held at the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Maine West High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 19, at the Rosemont Theatre.
