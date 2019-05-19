Images: Kaneland High School graduation
Updated 5/19/2019 9:35 PM
Kaneland High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Graduates sing along as madrigals perform the song "Africa" during graduation Sunday, May 19 in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University.
Shaw Media/Mary Beth Nolan
Kaneland valedictorian Richie Tiv delivers his address during graduation Sunday.
Shaw Media/Mary Beth Nolan
Kaneland High School early childhood education teacher Brenda Renaud hugs graduate Hannah Armin before ceremonies Sunday.
Shaw Media/Mary Beth Nolan
Teachers Danielle Nowak, left, and Rebecca Rotheker pose with graduate James Toms before graduation Sunday at the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University.
Shaw Media/Mary Beth Nolan
Kaneland director of curriculum and instruction grades 6-12 Mike Rice cracks up at a student's remarks doing graduation.
Shaw Media/Mary Beth Nolan
Kaneland High School graduate Emma Glennon uses a walker to leave her wheelchair and receive her diploma duriing graduation Sunday.
Shaw Media/Mary Beth Nolan
Kaneland madrigals perform "Africa" during graduation Sunday May 19 in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University.
Shaw Media/Mary Beth Nolan
Kaneland graduate Francesco Selvaggi beams before receiving his diploma.
Shaw Media/Mary Beth Nolan
Kane County Sheriff's Deputy and school resource officer Sarah Conley speaks to students before graduation ceremonies Sunday.
Shaw Media/Mary Beth Nolan
