 
Prep Graduations

Images: Harvest Christian Academy graduation

 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 
Updated 5/19/2019 7:26 PM
hello

Harvest Christian Academy held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school in Elgin.

Graduates toss their caps amidst a confetti storm after Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Graduates toss their caps amidst a confetti storm after Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Graduates toss their caps amidst a confetti storm after Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Graduates toss their caps amidst a confetti storm after Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Madison Lombardo, left, of Wheeling assists classmate Zachary Bulatek of Carol Stream with his cap before Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Madison Lombardo, left, of Wheeling assists classmate Zachary Bulatek of Carol Stream with his cap before Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Lead Ministry Pastor Greg Bradshaw, center, praises with others during Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Lead Ministry Pastor Greg Bradshaw, center, praises with others during Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Sameera Sanders offers a Senior Challenge address during Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Sameera Sanders offers a Senior Challenge address during Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
  Harvest Christian Academy held graduation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the school campus in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 