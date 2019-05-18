Naperville man dies after motorcycle accident in Morton Grove

A motorcyclist from Naperville hit by a vehicle last month in north suburban Morton Grove has died of his injuries.

Andrew Clark, 48, was riding a motorcycle on April 25 when he was struck head-on by a driver turning left at 7:47 p.m. from Dempster Street to Oleander Avenue, the Cook County medical examiner's office and Morton Grove police said. He died Wednesday. The female driver of the car was issued a ticket for failing to yield while turning left, police said.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.