Naperville man dies after motorcycle accident in Morton Grove
Updated 5/18/2019 4:10 PM
A motorcyclist from Naperville hit by a vehicle last month in north suburban Morton Grove has died of his injuries.
Andrew Clark, 48, was riding a motorcycle on April 25 when he was struck head-on by a driver turning left at 7:47 p.m. from Dempster Street to Oleander Avenue, the Cook County medical examiner's office and Morton Grove police said. He died Wednesday. The female driver of the car was issued a ticket for failing to yield while turning left, police said.
For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
