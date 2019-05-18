 
News

Mmmm, annual celebration of chocolate returns to Long Grove

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/18/2019 4:17 PM
hello
  • Three-year-old Chris Brienzo of Palos Heights enjoys a chocolate-covered banana at the 2019 edition of Chocolate Fest in Long Grove Saturday. The three-day festival concludes Sunday.

      Three-year-old Chris Brienzo of Palos Heights enjoys a chocolate-covered banana at the 2019 edition of Chocolate Fest in Long Grove Saturday. The three-day festival concludes Sunday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Four-year-old Ana Rosado of Chicago gets a taste of a chocolate-covered banana Saturday during the 2019 edition of Chocolate Fest. The three-day festival concludes Sunday.

      Four-year-old Ana Rosado of Chicago gets a taste of a chocolate-covered banana Saturday during the 2019 edition of Chocolate Fest. The three-day festival concludes Sunday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Chocolate-covered strawberries sit ready to consume at the 2019 edition of Chocolate Fest in Long Grove Saturday. From chocolate cotton candy to chocolate popcorn, this springtime extravaganza is known for its colorful selection of chocolaty creations.

      Chocolate-covered strawberries sit ready to consume at the 2019 edition of Chocolate Fest in Long Grove Saturday. From chocolate cotton candy to chocolate popcorn, this springtime extravaganza is known for its colorful selection of chocolaty creations. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

From chocolate cotton candy to chocolate popcorn, Long Grove's Chocolate Fest is known for its colorful selection of chocolaty creations made by local chocolate makers.

The three-day festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Activities include a chocolate scavenger hunt, a pie-eating contest at 2:30 and 4 p.m., a carnival, Luke's Hot Dog Eating Contest at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and a performance to and Midnight Rider at 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for those 13 and older; free for kids 12 and younger. Call (847) 634-0888 or go to longgrove.org for more information.

Chocolate specialties being served up this year include chocolate kebabs, frozen hot chocolate, funnel cakes with chocolate sauce, chocolate blintz, chocoflan, chocolate barbecue sauce, chocolate dipped fruits, chocolate covered cheesecake, chocolate popcorn, chocolate fudge assortments, caramel hot chocolate, chocolate filled croissants and chocolate chip zucchini breads.

The Chocolate Experience Tent hosts vendors, activities, carvers and live demonstrations. Kid Zone activities include chocolate crafts, junior knight training and interactive kids' games.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 