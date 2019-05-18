Mmmm, annual celebration of chocolate returns to Long Grove

From chocolate cotton candy to chocolate popcorn, Long Grove's Chocolate Fest is known for its colorful selection of chocolaty creations made by local chocolate makers.

The three-day festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Activities include a chocolate scavenger hunt, a pie-eating contest at 2:30 and 4 p.m., a carnival, Luke's Hot Dog Eating Contest at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and a performance to and Midnight Rider at 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for those 13 and older; free for kids 12 and younger. Call (847) 634-0888 or go to longgrove.org for more information.

Chocolate specialties being served up this year include chocolate kebabs, frozen hot chocolate, funnel cakes with chocolate sauce, chocolate blintz, chocoflan, chocolate barbecue sauce, chocolate dipped fruits, chocolate covered cheesecake, chocolate popcorn, chocolate fudge assortments, caramel hot chocolate, chocolate filled croissants and chocolate chip zucchini breads.

The Chocolate Experience Tent hosts vendors, activities, carvers and live demonstrations. Kid Zone activities include chocolate crafts, junior knight training and interactive kids' games.