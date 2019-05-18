Images: Cary-Grove High School graduation
Updated 5/18/2019 5:06 PM
Cary-Grove High School held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the school in Cary.
Joshua Woods shows off his diploma during Saturday's graduation ceremony at Cary-Grove High School.
Shaw Media/Joe Shuman
Graduates toss their caps into the air at the end of Saturday's graduation ceremony at Cary-Grove High School.
Shaw Media/Joe Shuman
Teegan Neckvatal waves to family during graduation at Cary-Grove High School on Saturday.
Shaw Media/Joe Shuman
Ronald Dickson listens intently during Saturday's graduation ceremony.
Shaw Media/Joe Shuman
A graduate tunes in to the graduation ceremony at Cary-Grove High School on Saturday.
Shaw Media/Joe Shuman
Brooke Sommer receives her diploma as Principal Neil Lesinski shakes her hand during the graduation ceremony at Cary-Grove High School.
Shaw Media/Joe Shuman
