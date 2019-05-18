 
News

Aurora teenager missing

 
By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 5/18/2019 11:12 PM
hello
  • Eddwar Nunez, 15, has been missing for more than a week, Aurora police said Saturday evening in a Facebook post.

    Eddwar Nunez, 15, has been missing for more than a week, Aurora police said Saturday evening in a Facebook post. Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

Police are searching for a 15-year-old Aurora teenager who has been missing for more than a week, authorities said Saturday evening.

Eddwar Nunez left his home for school May 10 around 7 a.m. and didn't return, according to a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department.

Nunez is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, the post said. He was last seen wearing a black Nike zip-up and black jeans, according to police.

Police requested in the post that anyone with information about Nunez's whereabouts contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500 or 911.

  • This article filed under:
  • News
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 