Aurora teenager missing
Updated 5/18/2019 11:12 PM
Police are searching for a 15-year-old Aurora teenager who has been missing for more than a week, authorities said Saturday evening.
Eddwar Nunez left his home for school May 10 around 7 a.m. and didn't return, according to a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department.
Nunez is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, the post said. He was last seen wearing a black Nike zip-up and black jeans, according to police.
Police requested in the post that anyone with information about Nunez's whereabouts contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500 or 911.
