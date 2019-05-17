Waukegan woman accused of locking "possessed" daughter in basement pleads guilty

A Waukegan woman accused of locking her 10-year-old daughter in the basement of the family's house because she said the girl was "possessed by a demon" has avoided jail after pleading guilty to unlawful restraint, officials said.

Katherine Swopes, 49, was sentenced Friday to 30 months of probation and 12 months in periodic imprisonment as part of the plea deal approved by Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti, Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Jason Humke said.

Swopes' periodic imprisonment sentence will be stayed until the end of her probation, then potentially dropped if she performs well, Humke said.

She required to attend parenting classes, undergo a mental health examination, register as a violent offender against youth for a period of 10 years, and give truthful testimony against her 48-year-old husband, Randy Swopes, should his case go to trial, Humke said.

Katherine Swopes is also not allowed to contact her juvenile children unless approved by the court and the Department of Children and Family Resources, Humke said.

Charges of child endangerment were dropped in exchange for the plea deal.

Katherine and Randy Swopes were charged July 17 after police officers discovered their daughter locked in the basement of their single-family house on the 200 block of Liberty Street, authorities said. The Swopes said she was "possessed by a demon," authorities said.

The child had little interaction with humans, limited access to the outside and was forced to shower using a bucket.

Randy Swopes remains held in Lake County jail on $750,000 bail. He is due back in court May 22.

The girl and three other juvenile children have been in protective custody of DCFS since the Swopes were arrested.

Katherine Swopes has been free from jail on a $25,000 signature bond. As part of her bond when she was released from jail, she was ordered to be on a 24-hour curfew, prohibited from having drugs or alcohol, and told to not have any contact with her husband or the children.