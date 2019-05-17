Prosecutors: Mother, daugther planned to kill pregnant teen, take baby for weeks

This combination of booking photos provided by the Chicago Police Department on Thursday, May 16, 2019 shows from left, Pioter Bobak, 40; Clarisa Figueroa, 46; and Desiree Figueroa, 24. Charges against them come three weeks after 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez disappeared and a day after her body was discovered in a garbage can in the backyard of Clarissa Figueroa's home in Chicago's Southwest Side. Police said the teenager was strangled and her baby cut from her body. Chicago Police Department via AP

A mother and daughter plotted for weeks to kill a pregnant woman and cut the baby from her womb before actually carrying out the horrific crime in the living room of their Scottsdale home, Cook County prosecutors said Friday.

The two are accused of luring 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to their brick ranch-style home in the 4100 block of West 77th Place on April 23 with the promise of free baby clothes. Clarisa Figueroa, 46, then strangled the young mother with a coaxial cable, Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said.

After the teen was killed, Figueroa's daughter, Desiree Figueroa, brought her mother a butcher's knife from the kitchen, which was used to cut Ochoa-Lopez's baby from her womb, Murphy said.

