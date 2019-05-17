Prosecutors: Mother, daugther planned to kill pregnant teen, take baby for weeks
A mother and daughter plotted for weeks to kill a pregnant woman and cut the baby from her womb before actually carrying out the horrific crime in the living room of their Scottsdale home, Cook County prosecutors said Friday.
The two are accused of luring 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to their brick ranch-style home in the 4100 block of West 77th Place on April 23 with the promise of free baby clothes. Clarisa Figueroa, 46, then strangled the young mother with a coaxial cable, Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said.
After the teen was killed, Figueroa's daughter, Desiree Figueroa, brought her mother a butcher's knife from the kitchen, which was used to cut Ochoa-Lopez's baby from her womb, Murphy said.
