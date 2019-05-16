Lawyer offers Hoffman Estates woman services Smollett had

hello

Candace Clark now has a new private attorney -- free -- and you might say she has Jussie Smollett to thank for it, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

"I read the article, and I said, 'It's not fair that Candace is being treated differently just because she's not connected,'" the lawyer, William E. Conway, said outside a Rolling Meadows courtroom Wednesday morning.

Conway was referring to an April 25th Chicago Sun-Times story about Clark, 21, a Hoffman Estates Home Depot employee whose felony disorderly conduct case drew the ire of Cook County Judge Marc Martin. The Rolling Meadows judge in early April lashed out at prosecutors, asking why Clark was being treated differently than Smollett, the "Empire" actor.

For the full story, click here.