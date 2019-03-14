 
Politics

VIDEO: U-46 school board candidates forum

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 3/14/2019 8:50 PM
Residents of Elgin Area School District U-46 can hear from school board candidates directly during a U-46 Citizens' Advisory Council forum tonight, which will be livestreamed on the district's YouTube page and on DailyHerald.com.

Eight candidates are running for four, 4-year school board seats on April 2. They are incumbents John Devereux and Susan Kerr, both of Bartlett, and Jeannette Ward of West Chicago, and newcomers Daniel Hancock of Hanover Park, Eva Porter of Hanover Park, Tina Rio of Bartlett, Ina Silva-Sobolewski of Hanover Park and Kathleen Thommes of Elgin.

The forum will be moderated by Madhu Krishnamurthy, a senior staff writer and education writer for the Daily Herald.

U-46's seven-member school board is responsible for determining the policies guiding operations. Elected members serve 4-year terms and are not paid for services.

The forum begins at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Dream Academy next to the district's Educational Services Center, 355 E. Chicago St., Elgin. The event is open to the community.

