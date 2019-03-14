Suburbs in tornado watch this afternoon
Updated 3/14/2019 12:45 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the suburbs until 5 p.m.
Areas along and southeast of Interstate 55 are at the greatest risk of severe weather.
Quarter-size hail is possible with these storms.
Isolated wind gusts of up to 70 mph are also possible.
