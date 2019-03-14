Streamwood man charged with entering car, sexually abusing woman

A Streamwood man who prosecutors say got in a car parked in a shopping center lot and sexually abused the woman sitting in it was ordered held on a $50,000 individual recognizance bond on Thursday.

That means Bujar Kastrati, 67, Streamwood, does not have to put up any money to be released from custody. However, the judge ordered GPS supervision and electronic home monitoring, according to prosecutors.

Kastrati is charged with vehicular invasion and criminal sexual abuse. If convicted of the most serious charge he faces up to 12 years in prison. Probation is also an option.

The woman was sitting in a Streamwood shopping center parking lot, waiting for her daughter at about 11 a.m. March 8 when Kastrati -- who had parked in the spot next to the woman -- noticed her and waved, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Ryan DeGroot.

The woman waved back, at which point Kastrati tried to speak to her. He then motioned to himself, the woman and to his car, DeGroot said. The woman looked away, and when she looked back, he was making sexually suggestive motions, he said. Kastrati then entered the car and touched her, DeGroot said. The woman swatted his hand away, got out and flagged down a store employee who called police, DeGroot said.

In the meantime, Kastrati returned to his car and left the scene. Video surveillance showed him arriving at the parking lot, approaching the woman's vehicle and leaving, DeGroot said. His car's license plate led police to Kastrati, prosecutors said.

Kastrati next appears in court on April 5.