Green Living Fair
Updated 3/14/2019 3:41 PM
The annual Green Living Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Libertyville Civic Center, 135 W. Church St. Visitors can drop off bikes, Styrofoam blocks, eyeglasses, gym shoes, holiday lights, hearing aids and more for recycling, and learn about earth-healthy daily routines from more than 30 exhibitors. No goods or services will be sold at the event. Four speaker forums and four workshops are part of the activities. There is no charge for admission. Visit swalco.org.
