Watch live: Funeral for fallen McHenry County deputy Jacob Keltner

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 3/13/2019 9:50 AM
  • Patrick Kunzer/pkunzer@dailyherald.comVisitation for McHenry County sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner was held Tuesday at DeFiore Jorgensen Funeral Home in Huntley. People lined the building outside as they waited to pay their respects.

Live coverage of the funeral for fallen McHenry County sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner at Woodstock North High School.

