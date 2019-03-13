Addison businessman charged in same sting as owner of Patriots

A sign is posted on the now-shuttered Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, where Addison businessman James G. Porter was accused by police of soliciting prostitution days before New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was similarly charged. AP FILE PHOTO

Jim Porter received a plaque and proclamation from Addison mayor Rich Veenstra at a recent Knights of Columbus event in the village for his and the company's philanthropic efforts. Weeks earlier he was cited for soliciting another to commit prostitution in Florida at the same massage parlor as New England Patriots Robert Kraft. Image taken from Video

Addison businessman James G. Porter was recognized for his and his company's philanthropic efforts by the village at a recent brunch hosted by the Knights of Columbus chapter a few weeks after Florida police ticketed Porter on charge of soliciting prostitution at the spa where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was also ticketed. Porter said he "will absolutely be found innocent." Image taken from Video

A prominent Addison businessman ensnared in the same prostitution and sex-trafficking sting in Florida that netted New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is disputing law enforcement accounts of the activities that led to him being charged with solicitation.

"I will absolutely be found innocent of the allegations in Jupiter, (Florida), James G. Porter said by email Tuesday. "It simply did not happen."

Porter, 63, of Glen Ellyn, was one of nearly two dozen men Jupiter police say were caught on video at the now-infamous Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg released details of Porter's charge of soliciting another to commit prostitution on Feb. 25 at a news conference touting the results of the police operation.

Porter is listed as CEO of Porter Pipe & Supply -- a commercial plumbing supply operation headquartered in Addison -- on the company's website.

Porter's attorney, Ian Goldstein, said the allegations were "completely inaccurate and false." Goldstein pleaded not guilty to the charge on Porter's behalf. Goldstein said he hasn't seen the videos police took of the encounter, but questions the narrative police provided about the content.

"I question whether the videos show what the police reports say they showed," he said. "It sounds like a lot of overreaching in this case. As far as Mr. Porter is concerned, he had a legitimate massage and nothing else."

Porter is slated to be arraigned on the single misdemeanor charge March 28, according to court records.

Days after the charge was made public, Porter was feted at a Knights of Columbus brunch by the Catholic men's service group and Addison Mayor Rich Veenstra for his and the company's charitable efforts in the community. Porter was given an honorary knighthood by the Addison chapter, and Veenstra read a proclamation from the village board recognizing Porter and the company's philanthropy throughout the years.

In his speech at the event, Porter heralded his company's "faith-based" values.

"We prominently display our faith on a message board and don't worry about being politically correct in today's society," he said.

Veenstra called the charges against Porter "disappointing if true."

"What he has shown as a businessman has been exemplary," Veenstra said. "What he does in his private life is between himself and God."

Jupiter police began investigating the Orchids of Asia spa in October, according to court records. Police placed "covert surveillance equipment" in the spa "pursuant to a sneak and peek warrant" on Jan. 17.

Three days later, police said, Porter entered the spa and paid for services with a credit card, according to court records. Investigators said cameras in the spa captured Porter undress and lie facedown on a massage table at 1:23 p.m. A 45-year-old female spa employee entered and began massaging Porter. After an hour of the massage, police said, the surveillance showed the masseuse begin to perform acts they deemed sexual in nature. After about six minutes, police said, the masseuse turned off the lights in the room. When the lights came on at 2:51 p.m., Porter is seen on camera "lying on his back with a towel over his lower body," according to court records.

Police said Porter dressed, "put cash on the table, then picked it up and walked out of the room," and left the spa at 2:53 p.m.

A few minutes later, police said, Porter was stopped by two officers and issued a summons on the solicitation charge. If convicted, Porter faces up to a year in jail.

The sting gained notoriety after it was discovered Kraft had been charged as part of the operation, which Aronberg said was part of a larger prostitution and sex-trafficking crackdown. Court records indicate Kraft visited the spa twice, the day before Porter visited and then again just hours before Porter arrived.