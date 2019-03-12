Spring Awakening Festival coming to Hoffman Estates

hello

The Spring Awakening Festival held in Chicago since 2012 will move to a site outside the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates this year from June 7 to 9. Courtesy of React Presents, 2018

The Spring Awakening Festival held in Chicago since 2012 will move to a site outside the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates this year from June 7 to 9. Courtesy of React Presents, 2018

The Spring Awakening Festival -- an annual electronic music fest held in Chicago since 2012 -- will take place this year outside the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates from June 7 to 9.

Village Manager Jim Norris said the request to host the festival came from the owners of the 10 acres immediately west of the Sears Centre, where the performances and expected 25,000 to 30,000 attendees will be.

Hoffman Estates officials said they were told organizers sought out the village because of work being done at last year's venue and a large number of attendees hail from the suburbs.

Soldier Field hosted the first four Spring Awakenings, until the fest moved to Addams/Medill Park on Chicago's southwest side for the last three years.

The event's website Tuesday officially announced the 27-acre Hoffman Estates location, as well its first six headliner acts -- DJ Snake, GRiZ, Illenium, Martin Garrix, Rezz and Zedd.

"We are excited for the possibilities that come with the move," the website reads. "It's a perfect festival location with a rich musical history -- adjacent to the Sears Centre Arena, and by the former site of the Poplar Creek Music Theater. This decision was made with our fans in mind, in order to deliver them the best Spring Awakening at a site that is perfect for live electronic music production and will offer a superior experience."

Besides on-site parking, organizers said they will provide free shuttle buses to the festival from Metra stations in Barrington and Elgin.

Village officials say they are confident Spring Awakening will be a well-managed three days, with musical performances ending at or before 10 p.m., Norris said.

The village is accustomed to large crowds near the Sears Centre. The annual Northwest Fourth Fest in early July -- especially on fireworks night -- typically draws crowds about the size of what's expected for Spring Awakening.

While performances will take place west of the Sears Centre, the arena's east lot will be used for logistics and parking. Some administrative functions will take place inside the arena, Norris said.

As of Tuesday, Sears Centre management were still working on a final draft of the special-event permit.