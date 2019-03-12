Lake County Board hires architect to repurpose courthouse annex

 
  • Lake County officials want to repurpose the courthouse annex in Waukegan. The 60,000-square-foot building would be used as office space for court administration staff, court security and circuit clerk staff.

In addition to public safety facility project, the Lake County Board inked a contract with a different architectural firm for an unrelated job Tuesday.

Wold Architects and Engineers of Palatine was hired to develop plans for a repurposing of the courthouse annex in Waukegan.

The six courtrooms and various offices in the annex, which is on the south side of the courthouse at 18 N. County St., no longer are needed because of an eight-story, $110 million addition that opened last year.

The 60,000-square-foot annex also houses a court security control room, circuit court clerk operations and space that's temporarily being used by the circuit court clerk and the sheriff's office as a training room.

Officials want to convert the annex into office space for court administration staff, court security and circuit court clerk staff and other uses.

"Renovations would focus on maximizing energy efficiency, improving the public experience, and providing adaptable space for departments to operate (there) long-term," said Kurt Schultz, Lake County's construction program administrator.

Wold will be paid $691,555 under the deal. Design work is expected to take between six and eight months.

