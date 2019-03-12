Crystal Lake police urge drivers to avoid McHenry County deputy's funeral procession route

Crystal Lake police are warning drivers to avoid portions of several streets being used during Wednesday's funeral procession to honor slain McHenry County sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner, police said Tuesday.

The announced procession route through the city is: east on Route 14 from Woodstock; south on Route 31 from Route 14; west on Rakow Road from Route 31; continue onto Randall Road from Rakow Road; and Randall Road into Lake in the Hills.

To allow for the procession's travel through Crystal Lake and provide for the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and bystanders wishing to pay their respects, police will greatly limit access along the route during the procession.

Specifically, those traveling in or through Crystal Lake between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. should avoid attempting to: cross Route 14 or travel east on Route 14; travel south on Route 31 from Route 14; cross Rakow Road or travel west on Rakow Road from Route 31 through Algonquin Road.

Police said in a news release that the hours are approximate. The exact time of the procession's entry into Crystal Lake remains flexible dependent upon road and weather conditions and other reasons.

Keltner, 35, of Crystal Lake, was shot and killed last week while working with a U.S. Marshal's task force on an arrest warrant at a Rockford hotel.