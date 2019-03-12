Cambridge Lakes closed due to student illnesses

Cambridge Lakes Charter School's Learning Center in Pingree Grove is closed today for a "deep clean" of all its buildings due to an unusually high number of student illnesses, according to an announcement on the school's website.

All preschool, before and after care, after-school activities and the Northern Kane Educational Corp. board meeting also are canceled.

The school will reopen at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience, but feel strongly that this is in the best interest of campus health," according to the message on the school's voicemail.

Ten percent of the student population was out sick Monday with "a combination of strep, influenza A, and some type of stomach bug," said Samantha Jones, Northern Kane Educational Corp. spokeswoman. School was closed as a precautionary measure before it turned into an outbreak, she added.