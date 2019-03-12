Best selling author Julie Hyzy at Libertyville library March 26
Updated 3/12/2019 10:31 AM
Julie Hyzy, New York Times best selling author of the White House Chef and Manor House mystery series, will discuss her latest release at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Cook Park Library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.
Her latest, "Virtual Sabotage," is a futuristic thriller about the dangerous intersection of technology and personal freedom. It has been described as "Michael Crichton with a cyberpunk twist."
To register, call (847) 362-2330, visit webres.cooklib.org, or go to the library.
