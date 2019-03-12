Best selling author Julie Hyzy at Libertyville library March 26

Julie Hyzy, New York Times best selling author of the White House Chef and Manor House mystery series, will discuss her latest release at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Cook Park Library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

Her latest, "Virtual Sabotage," is a futuristic thriller about the dangerous intersection of technology and personal freedom. It has been described as "Michael Crichton with a cyberpunk twist."

To register, call (847) 362-2330, visit webres.cooklib.org, or go to the library.