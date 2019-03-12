Authorities: Father bit baby girl because she wouldn't fall asleep

A Lake Villa Township man is facing multiple charges alleging he bit his 10-month-old daughter out of anger because she would not fall asleep, Lake County authorities said Tuesday.

Daniel K. Martin, 31, of the 38800 block of North Cedar Crest Drive, is charged with aggravated battery to a child, a Class 3 felony, and two counts of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, stemming from allegations that surfaced earlier this week.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, detectives launched an investigation Monday after the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services sent notice of possible child abuse occurring at Martin's residence.

Investigators responded to the residence, met with a family member and evaluated the infant, finding what appeared to be bite marks and bruises on her face and arms.

Martin was arrested and taken to the Lake County jail, where he remains in custody on $50,000 bail. He's scheduled to appear in court March 18.

If found guilty of aggravated battery, Martin would face a maximum two to five years in prison. Domestic battery carries a maximum sentence of up to a year in the county jail.