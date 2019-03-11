Des Plaines man faces weapons charges

hello

A 25-year-old Des Plaines man, who prosecutors say is an admitted gang member with two pending cases, was charged with weapons violations and ordered held on $200,000 bail Monday.

Because Jesse Olivar was on bond on a pending DUI case and a pending resisting arrest case, Cook County Judge Marc Martin ordered him held without bond.

Olivar faces new felony charges of possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number and possessing a firearm without a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card. He's also charged with misdemeanor endangering the life of a child.

Police executing a warrant Friday at an apartment in the 9300 block of Golf Road discovered Olivar in one of the bedrooms where ammunition was located, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Ryan DeGroot.

In an adjacent room, police found a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver and a loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun that had a defaced serial number, DeGroot said. Police also recovered assorted ammunition, including an extended magazine for the Ruger, DeGroot said.

Two children were in the apartment at the time, he said.

Prosecutors say Olivar has convictions for marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a firearm. He next appears in Rolling Meadows court on March 29.