Vernon Hills man remains jailed on drug charges

 
3/10/2019
A 20-year old Vernon Hills resident remained jailed Sunday following his arrest on several drug-related charges during a raid that also led to the seizure of 10 dogs from his property.

Simon Sehter, 20, was taken into custody without incident Saturday morning after police using a search warrant entered the single-family home on the 1000 block of Pine Grove Court.

Sehter is charged with manufacture/delivery of cannabis over 500 grams; possession of a controlled substance; possession of cannabis; possession of drug paraphernalia; and illegal possession of fireworks, according to Mundelein police. Bail was set at $100,000, with 10 percent required for release.

While serving the warrant Saturday, a large number of dogs were seen inside the home, police said. Lake County Animal Care and Control was notified and took custody of 10 dogs to evaluate their conditions, according to Vernon Hills police.

Animal control authorities were not available Sunday to provide additional details or update the situation.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances involving the dogs to determine if further charges are appropriate.

Sehter is next scheduled to appear in court April 3.

