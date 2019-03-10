Round Lake Beach teen charged in fatal crash

A Round Lake Beach teen is facing charges stemming from a July 28 crash in Warren Township that killed another driver, authorities said.

The 17-year-old boy was driving a 2011 Kia Soul north on Route 45 when he crossed the centerline, entered the southbound lane and struck a 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by a 70-year-old Grayslake woman, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, identified as Katherine Lewis of Grayslake, was taken with critical injuries to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and later pronounced dead as a result of multiple injuries suffered in the crash, authorities said.

The teen suffered nonlife-threatening injuries in the collision, sheriff's police said.

After an investigation by the sheriff's office, the teen was found to be at fault for the crash, officials said. He was charged Saturday with improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. His next court date is April 11.

Because the boy is a juvenile, his name is not being disclosed publicly.