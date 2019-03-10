CSO musicians go on strike

hello

Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians went on strike Sunday night, according to Crain's Chicago Business.

The report said the musicians, represented by Local 10-208 of the Chicago Federation of Musicians, played a matinee and then sat down at 6 p.m. for a final round of negotiations. The musicians said that 12-hour picket lines will begin at 8 a.m today.

The union disagrees with management's plan to change the defined-benefit pension to a defined-contribution model, which the musicians say will hamper the orchestra's ability to attract top talent, the Crain's report said. Another issue is pay raises.

The orchestra members have been playing on an extended contract since last September. On Feb. 14, the 95 musicians in the union "overwhelmingly" voted to authorize a strike if negotiations did not end in a deal, according to Crains.