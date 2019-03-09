Easter Bunny's return to Woodfield sign that spring is coming
For those looking for signs of spring following a bitter last gasp of winter cold earlier in the week, this weekend offered some promising signs. Rain replaced snow, daylight-saving time is arriving and the Easter Bunny made his annual appearance at Woodfield Mall.
The bunny, who arrived in the Grand Court Saturday, will hang around during normal mall hours for photo opportunities through Saturday, April 20.
