Report: Marshall Brodien, who played Wizzo The Wizard on 'Bozo' show, has died
Updated 3/8/2019 8:21 AM
Marshall Brodien, a longtime Geneva resident who played Wizzo The Wizard on WGN's "The Bozo Show," has died, WGN TV is reporting. He was 84.
Brodien, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2007, is survived by his wife, Mary; six children and stepchildren; and 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, WGN is reporting.
