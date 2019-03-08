High winds derail polar plunge in Palatine

There were no dives into the chilly waters of Twin Lakes in Palatine on Sunday, as the annual Palatine Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Illinois had to be called off due to high winds. Nonetheless, participants raised more than $126,000 for Special Olympics athletes. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

It was wind, not cold, that led Special Olympics Illinois to scratch its Palatine Polar Plunge on Sunday, the second time in as many weeks a suburban Special Olympics fundraiser has been called off due to blustery conditions.

Overnight blasts and continuing gusts Sunday morning made it a matter of safety, said Jordan Feldman, director of Special Olympics Illinois Region B, which provides services to Northern Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

Wind overnight tipped over a tent and collapsed others at the site of the annual plunge, Twin Lakes recreation area off Route 53. Safety of participants and spectators was the main concern, as there are no available indoor facilities and forecasts called for sustained winds of 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Six tents, the biggest 30-feet by 90-feet, were set up in the parking lot and held in place by barrels filled with 50 gallons of water. One tent was drooping because support pipes inside had bent, according to Feldman.

"The last thing we want is the tent to collapse with people in it," he said. "It's not a good thing for anyone to be there."

Special Olympics Illinois will host a night this week in Palatine at a time and place to be determined for plungers to pick up sweatshirts they were to receive Sunday.

Despite the cancellation, more than $126,194 was raised by 578 participants, exceeding the goal of $105,000, according to the event page.

A few people showed up and had to be turned away, Feldman added, but would-be participants were contacted via email early Sunday morning so crowds did not have to be dispersed or diverted.

It is unlikely the Palatine event will be rescheduled, Feldman said.

"The organization does not own facilities for these purposes and with the number of events planned, scheduling is difficult," he added.

Special Olympics Illinois also canceled its annual Fox Lake Polar Plunge scheduled for Feb. 24 as a result of high winds that day. The event raised $46,210 from 258 registered participants, according to the organization.

Statewide, there were 23 Polar Plunge events scheduled between Feb. 15 through Sunday, March 24. All proceeds collected by plungers will benefit more than 23,000 traditional athletes and 20,000 Young Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.

The organization provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in 18 Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.